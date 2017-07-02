President Jacob Zuma’s alleged corrupt activities are the biggest concerns for many living in the small farming town of Grabouw in the Western Cape.

Situated in the Theewaterskloof Municipality‚ which has been under DA rule for the past three municipal terms‚ the area has been dogged by violent service delivery strikes with backyard dwellers demanding land and housing. A new informal settlement has been named Siyanyanzela‚ an isiXhosa word meaning: doing things by force.

One of Siyanyanzela’s residents‚ Duma Mavondo‚ is originally from the rural town of Elliotdale in the former Transkei. He does not like Zuma at all.

“We wanted freedom but we don’t really have it here [in Grabouw] and he doesn’t come here. All we hear is that he is corrupt. We are still interested on how he built Nkandla‚” he said.