DA welcomes High Court’s decision to set aside ‘tall trains’ tender

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the judgment by the Johannesburg High Court setting aside the controversial Swifambo Rail Leasing contract.

DA spokesman on transport Manny de Freitas said that Swifambo‚ which had no previous experience in the rail industry when it won the tender in March 2013‚ was contracted to supply 70 new locomotives to Prasa at a cost of R3.5 billion. The company received an initial payment of R460 million and supplied 13 locomotives but they were too tall and thus unsuitable for South Africa’s railways.

“It was also alleged that the ANC were beneficiaries of an R80 million bribe aimed at securing the deal for Swifambo‚ with payments made to Zuma-aligned Maria de Cruz Gomes for business unrelated to Prasa’s operations. The DA has already previously laid charges in this regard in 2016‚” De Freitas said.