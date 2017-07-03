The ANC Women’s League’s bizarre inclusion of six men in its delegation to the party’s national policy conference‚ under way in Johannesburg this week‚ is so far unchallenged.

But President Jacob Zuma’s “walkabout” at the Nasrec conference centre on Monday also constituted a rather odd moment in South African politics.

The president’s inspection of the exhibition stands on the sidelines of the conference provided the rare opportunity for contact between the long-suffering media pack and No 1.