President's son mulls legal action over radio presenter's Zuma 'zombie' slur

Edward Zuma lashed out at Govender‚ saying his family failed to understand what prompted him to make the statement.

“What’s the difference with calling blacks monkeys to calling them zombies. Let’s lay charges at Equality Court for hate speech‚” he said.

In a strongly worded statement‚ Edward Zuma said the president was his parent and he was prepared to defend him if need be. He said he would take up the matter with Lotus FM’s management.

“We fail as a family to understand what prompted Ravi Govender to make such a statement referring to our father as a zombie. Is this still part of freedom of speech? We believe that this is the worst form of abuse of democracy that many of our leaders fought so hard to achieve.”

He said it was true that the country faced many challenges but “to say our father is a zombie is not only an insult to us as the family but to the whole country and ANC members”.

He urged Lotus FM presenters to distance themselves from Govender’s remarks and take responsibility to use their craft to “consolidate the pace of building the foundation of a strong and vibrant nation where all of us can be proud to live together as citizens”.