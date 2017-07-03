"If they thought they could intimidate us into silence‚ they were wrong. We will not keep quiet. We have a role to play and we will play our role‚" said Chikane.

The former Director-General in the Presidency and Midrand branch member says the group of stalwarts has now decided to revive the ANC veterans league‚ in a bid to take its fight to save the party closer within internal structures.

He said the group of veterans had requested a meeting with top ANC officials to raise the matter in April and June‚ but both meetings had been cancelled without explanation.

However‚ it was Zuma's comments on Friday in which he sought to cast doubts on the stalwarts' credentials by referring to them as "so-called stalwarts" that pushed them to revive the Veterans League.