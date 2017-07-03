In its heads of argument‚ the DA asserts that both Zuma’s and the NPA’s requests for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs.

“We contend that both applications for leave fail to meet the requirements of having a credible chance of success and compelling reasons why they should be heard. It is in the interests of the Rule of Law‚ due process and the Constitution that the prosecution continue as per the order of the North Gauteng High Court‚” said James Selfe‚ chairperson of the DA’s federal executive.

He said it was of the utmost public interest that Zuma stand trial for the 783 charges of fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering for which he stands accused without delay.