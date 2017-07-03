Zuma corruption charges: DA files heads of argument with SCA
The Democratic Alliance on Monday filed its heads of argument to the Supreme Court of Appeal in an application brought by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for leave to appeal against a high court judgment that a decision to drop corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma was irrational.
The decision to drop the charges was taken by then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe.
In its heads of argument‚ the DA asserts that both Zuma’s and the NPA’s requests for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs.
“We contend that both applications for leave fail to meet the requirements of having a credible chance of success and compelling reasons why they should be heard. It is in the interests of the Rule of Law‚ due process and the Constitution that the prosecution continue as per the order of the North Gauteng High Court‚” said James Selfe‚ chairperson of the DA’s federal executive.
He said it was of the utmost public interest that Zuma stand trial for the 783 charges of fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering for which he stands accused without delay.
“We are encouraged that the SCA has been prepared to hear this case such an accelerated basis and we look forward to arguing that both appeals should be dismissed with costs on 15 September 2017.
“This battle has been hard-fought by DA for more than 8 years and we will continue to fight for Mr Zuma to have his day in court so that justice can finally be served‚” Selfe added.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP