The ANC must not underestimate its ability "to pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps"‚ Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said on Tuesday.

Radebe‚ who is head of policy for the governing party‚ was speaking during a breakfast briefing hosted by the Progressive Business Forum at the ANC national policy conference in Soweto.

He said rating agencies gave a country the benefit of the doubt where there was "trust and confidence".

SA has gone through turbulent economic times since the axing of Nhlanhla Nene from the finance ministry in December 2015.

Nene’s replacement‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ led SA’s drive to avoid being downgraded to junk status.

Following President Jacob Zuma’s late-night Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March — which included the firing of Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas — rating agencies took the step and downgraded SA to junk status.