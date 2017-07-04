ANC delegates have given government an ultimatum to ensure that a state bank is up and running within six months.

This comes a week after Post Bank filed its application for a commercial banking licence with the South African Reserve Bank.

Telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele said party delegates want the bank set up as soon as possible but “the ball was in the court of the Reserve Bank”.

“They want it tomorrow. The key thing is‚ we want it tomorrow too…there is no one that does not want it. Let’s give a chance to the Reserve Bank‚” he said.

“I am quite confident that the Reserve Bank is professional enough. It is able to process the application in an expeditious manner. We can’t say tomorrow. We don’t want a short cut. We want it to be done properly but expeditiously‚” Cwele said.

Yesterday‚ commissions heard heated calls for the establishment of the state-owned bank in the form of the Post Bank‚ which the ANC resolved to do more than 10 years ago.