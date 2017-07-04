Concept of ‘white monopoly capital’ rejected by majority at ANC policy conference

The controversial concept of "white monopoly capital" was rejected by the majority of ANC delegates at its national policy conference.

ANC policy guru Joel Netshitenzhe confirmed that nine out of 11 commissions agreed it would be incorrect to label the "phenomenon of capital "as white monopoly capital.

He said the delegates agreed that monopoly capital remains as it is but the party cannot deny white dominance in the economy‚ in the context of assets‚ income‚ professions as well as other privileges the democratic government inherited from the past.