The City of Cape Town will accelerate the reblocking project in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay after mayor Patricia De Lille met leaders from the disgruntled community.

De Lille told about 40 community leaders that reblocking‚ which is intended to allow for better movement and access to the hillside township‚ would be prioritised in Madiba Square‚ the Shooting Range site and Donste Yakhe.

“We met with the community leadership again last night and brought a proposed plan to them‚ asking for their input on the way forward‚” De Lille said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are assigning a new programme management team to facilitate and oversee all line departments in the area.

“The community leaders agreed with the way forward and we discussed and will keep engaging on the finer details on how the proposed steps will unfold.”

The chairman of the South African National Civic Organisation in Hout Bay‚ Samekelo Krweqe‚ said the leaders had conveyed the mayor’s message to the community and they had agreed to stop protests in the area.