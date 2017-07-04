The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) filed an urgent court application on Tuesday against Black First Land First (BLF) and its founder‚ Andile Mngxitama.

Sanef wants the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to interdict BLF and Mngxitama from harassing‚ intimidating‚ assaulting and threatening 11 senior journalists‚ editors and commentators who were targeted for reporting about “state capture”.

“This follows a protest at the private house of Tiso Blackstar editor at large Peter Bruce last Thursday and the intimidation and harassment of Business Day editor Tim Cohen and political commentator Karima Brown at Bruce’s house‚” said a statement by Sanef.

“BLF has since threatened more editors and journalists with similar protests at their private homes and have referred to Brown‚ HuffPost editor at large Ferial Haffajee and Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser as ‘askaris’.