SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande has launched a fresh attack on the Gupta family‚ saying they were playing a "toxic role" in the ANC and in government.

"We have to fight the influence of what the SACP has called the parasitic patronage networks both in our organisations and in government.

"We are very glad that at least the issue of the Guptas has been upfront because we have long said that this family is playing a very toxic role‚ but we can't only blame the Guptas. We must also blame their collaborators inside our movement and government as well‚ and unless we deal with that‚ we are on a slippery slope‚" said Nzimande.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ANC's 5th national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre‚ south of Johannesburg.