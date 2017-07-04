Guptas 'targeted' Reserve Bank man

The Gupta family seems to have tried to "capture" at least one retired senior Reserve Bank official who specialised in banking licences and regulations, allegedly under the pretext of offering him consultancy work.

The Bank of Baroda's South African branch got hold of the CV of Wilfred Lautenberg shortly after he retired as the Reserve Bank's head of analysis.

"If I had known that it was going to them I would never have sent it,'' Lautenberg told The Times.

The forwarding of his CV to the Guptas was without Lautenberg's permission, calling into question whether the Guptas violated the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Gupta spokesman Gary Naidoo failed to return calls for comment.

Lautenberg's CV is in the avalanche of leaked Gupta e-mails.

He e-mailed his CV to the Bank of Baroda SA's chief executive, Saniv Gupta, three weeks after he retired at the end of May 2014.

Lautenberg, as the bank's head of analysis, supervised banks licensed to operate in South Africa.