The 68-page report - released last month - stated that the department had failed its cancer patients‚ posed a serious threat to their lives and was denying them their right to life and human dignity‚ amongst its other findings.

The investigation by the SAHRC followed a compliant lodged by the DA’s Dr Imran Keeka - a member of the provincial legislature - in February last year.

He complained that a dire staffing crisis in oncology specialists and other medical staff‚ coupled with insufficient and non-functioning oncology machines and delays in treating patients adversely affected cancer patients in the province.

The SAHRC recommended that KZN premier Willies Mchunu investigate Dhlomo’s role in the current oncology crisis.

Interviews with patients and staff at the affected hospital revealed that there is an increase in the incidence and prevalence of cancer conditions in the province‚ and that on average patients wait for about five months before they can be seen by an oncologist and about eight months for radiotherapy. This means they are unable to detect cancer at an early stage or delay its progression‚ despite World Health Organisation findings on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The commission has given Dhlomo until July 28 to submit additional information it requires.

The department did not respond to requests for comment.

At the time the report was released‚ Keeka said: “We expect nothing but denials‚ obfuscation and more failures of accountability‚ as this is the pattern set in stone in the ANC government.”