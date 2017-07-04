Politics

Malema in court for land invasion comments

04 July 2017 - 08:54 By Nathi Olifant
Julius Malema
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is back in the dock on Tuesday‚ his party announced on Twitter.

Malema's trial is set for two days in the Newcastle regional court in KwaZulu-Natal.

He is accused of inciting EFF members to illegally occupy any vacant land.

The incitement is said to have occurred on November 7‚ 2016 in Newcastle.

"EFF CIC‚ Julius Malema will be appearing at the Newcastle Magistrate Court on Tuesday the 4th of July and Wednesday‚ 5th of July 2017‚" the party tweeted.

Malema is facing a similar charge in Bloemfontein in the Free State‚ but a new charge has been added to his legal woes.

"On November 7‚ 2016‚ in Newcastle‚ Malema unlawfully and intentionally incited‚ instigated‚ commanded or procured his Economic Freedom Fighters and or others to commit a crime‚ to wit‚ trespass‚ in contravention of Section 1 (1) of the Trespass Act 6 of 1959 by illegally occupying any vacant land wherever they found some and thereby committing the crime of incitement‚" the charge sheet says.

Malema is currently challenging the constitutionality of the Riotous Assemblies Act in both Bloemfontein and Newcastle.

He is awaiting a date from the Constitutional Court on the matter.

