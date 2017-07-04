Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has criticised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for wasting state resources after he made a brief appearance in the dock at the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of unlawfully and intentionally inciting and instigating the EFF to trespass and to illegally occupy vacant land following an address on November 7‚ 2016‚ in Newcastle‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema’s trial was set down for two days but was postponed until later in the week.

Malema is facing a similar charge in Bloemfontein in the Free State‚ but a new charge has been added to his legal woes.

"On November 7‚ 2016‚ in Newcastle‚ Malema unlawfully and intentionally incited‚ instigated‚ commanded or procured his Economic Freedom Fighters and or others to commit a crime‚ to wit‚ trespass‚ in contravention of Section 1 (1) of the Trespass Act 6 of 1959 by illegally occupying any vacant land wherever they found some and thereby committing the crime of incitement‚" the charge sheet says.