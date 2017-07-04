Politics

PAC says it will ‘physically defend’ journalists

04 July 2017 - 14:26 By Timeslive
Members of the socialist organisation Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them.
Members of the socialist organisation Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them.
Image: Lefedi Radebe

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has condemned what it calls the “thuggish behaviour displayed by populists and defenders of certain family empires” – and says it will “physically defend journalists to do their work”.

“PAC encourages and instructs its members‚ activists and leaders to physically protect all journalists on and off duty. We are not going to be intimidated by [a] bunch of clowns who are threatening the gains of freedom which PAC sacrificed with blood for it cannot be‚” said the PAC’s Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

Editors and journalists want court to halt BLF 'harassment'

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) filed an urgent court application on Tuesday against Black First Land First (BLF) and its founder‚ ...
Politics
8 hours ago

He added that press freedom was a pre-requisite for a democratic country hence it was clearly stated and guaranteed in section 16 of “our beloved Constitution”. “Journalists are media workers and therefore need to be protected by both the constitution and literally by our courts.

“An attack on journalists is an attack on our masses because the media is the fourth estate of government and needs to be taken serious like the other 3 branches of government. The media plays an integral part in our society and that cannot be taken away by attention-seekers. We are not going to allow this cheap tendency in the name of being revolutionary‚” Mokgatlhe stated.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Concept of ‘white monopoly capital’ rejected by majority at ANC policy ... Politics
  2. KZN health MEC responds to SAHRC over oncology crisis while patients still ... Politics
  3. The DA slams Proudly South African over claim it used its logo illegally Politics
  4. Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy Politics
  5. Dramatic halt to hearing of Nkandla ‘fall guy’ Politics

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo

Related articles

  1. SAHRC concerned about intimidation of media Politics
  2. JUSTICE MALALA: High noon for Zuma, Guptas Ideas
  3. Editors’ forum to apply for urgent interdict after BLF threatens ‘white ... South Africa