PAC says it will ‘physically defend’ journalists

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has condemned what it calls the “thuggish behaviour displayed by populists and defenders of certain family empires” – and says it will “physically defend journalists to do their work”.

“PAC encourages and instructs its members‚ activists and leaders to physically protect all journalists on and off duty. We are not going to be intimidated by [a] bunch of clowns who are threatening the gains of freedom which PAC sacrificed with blood for it cannot be‚” said the PAC’s Kenneth Mokgatlhe.