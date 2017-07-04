The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the claim made by Proudly South African that it used its logo illegally has no legal basis.

On Tuesday Proudly South African distanced itself from an advert placed by the DA in The Sunday Times newspaper and on Twitter on July 2.

Proudly South Africa said in a statement that the logo is a registered trade mark and as such cannot be used without the organisation’s permission.

It further stated that it is a non-partisan‚ non-political not-for-profit organisation‚ and as such will never align itself with any political party or message. “This was a flagrant misuse of a legally protected trade mark‚ incorporated into a political advert and designed to mislead the public into thinking that Proudly South African in some way endorses the Democratic Alliance’s stance and views‚ which is not the case and we cannot let this go lightly without distancing ourselves from this and any other political campaign‚” said Eustace Mashimbye‚ Proudly South African CEO.