The DA slams Proudly South African over claim it used its logo illegally
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the claim made by Proudly South African that it used its logo illegally has no legal basis.
On Tuesday Proudly South African distanced itself from an advert placed by the DA in The Sunday Times newspaper and on Twitter on July 2.
Proudly South Africa said in a statement that the logo is a registered trade mark and as such cannot be used without the organisation’s permission.
It further stated that it is a non-partisan‚ non-political not-for-profit organisation‚ and as such will never align itself with any political party or message. “This was a flagrant misuse of a legally protected trade mark‚ incorporated into a political advert and designed to mislead the public into thinking that Proudly South African in some way endorses the Democratic Alliance’s stance and views‚ which is not the case and we cannot let this go lightly without distancing ourselves from this and any other political campaign‚” said Eustace Mashimbye‚ Proudly South African CEO.
However‚ the DA dismissed the claim‚ saying it was consulting its legal team about the matter as it believed the claim lacked legal basis.
Phumzile Van Damme‚ the DA’s national spokesperson‚ told TimesLIVE that the intention of the advert was to demonstrate that while the ANC has convened for its policy conference for the next several days‚ the real policy-makers are the Gupta family.
“The policy conference is nothing but a front for the policy process which takes place in Saxonwold and in Dubai led by President Zuma’s number one clients‚ the Guptas.
“It is crucial to note that the ANC‚ led by President Zuma‚ has sold South Africa to the highest bidder. There can be no turnaround strategy. The damage has infiltrated every level of this organisation and it cannot be expected to self-correct. What is truly needed is a new DA-led government in 2019 - one that will be captured only by the needs of South Africans‚” said Van Damme.
Proudly South African said that it contacted the Democratic Alliance directly and demanded that it issue a public apology on all of the platforms on which it published the advert.
- TimesLIVE
