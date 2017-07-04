Politics

Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy

04 July 2017 - 15:47 By Naledi Shange
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe the Gauteng Health Department following the deaths of over 100 psychiatric patients who were moved from Life Esidimeni to various unlicensed non-profit organisations.

This comes five months after an explosive report from the Health Ombudsman‚ Malegapuru Makgoba‚ which stated that many of the patients died because they were not well after being transferred from Life Esidimeni.

Human rights watchdog to investigate challenges faced by mentally ill patients

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to conduct an investigation into issues affecting mentally ill patients‚ including the ...
News
6 days ago

Psychiatric home takes Gauteng health to court

A psychiatric home with 200 patients is going to court on Wednesday to force the Gauteng health department to pay it more than R2 million as the ...
News
6 days ago

Some died from the cold‚ others starvation and dehydration while others suffered from TB‚ hypertension and jaundice.

The investigators would seek to clarify a number of issues‚ including whether any unlawful activities stemmed from the arrangement to move the patients from Life Esidimeni.

Alleged maladministration by the department and any “irregular or unapproved acquisitive act‚ transaction‚ measure or practice having a bearing upon State property” would also be probed.

In his report‚ Makgoba had recommended that all the NGOs that looked after patients be shut down and that police investigate the patients’ deaths.

Families of some of the victims held a media conference earlier this month‚ where they indicated that they had still not received the results of post mortems on some of their deceased relatives.

Meanwhile‚ Section 27 at the time said all of the 800 or so patients‚ except for 29‚ had been moved from NGOs back into Life Esidimeni homes.

The remaining patients in unlicensed NGOs have family members who refuse to have them moved as the patients are stable and they do not want the move to destabilise them.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Concept of ‘white monopoly capital’ rejected by majority at ANC policy ... Politics
  2. KZN health MEC responds to SAHRC over oncology crisis while patients still ... Politics
  3. The DA slams Proudly South African over claim it used its logo illegally Politics
  4. Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy Politics
  5. Dramatic halt to hearing of Nkandla ‘fall guy’ Politics

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo