The ANC is mulling over the idea of nationalising the SA Reserve Bank but says its independence should be guaranteed.

Addressing the media on the outcome of discussions in the economic transformation commission at the ANC’s national policy conference‚ party head of economics transformation sub committee Enoch Godongwana said that private ownership of the SARB was an "anomaly". However‚ he said that come what may‚ the independence of the Reserve Bank should be guaranteed.