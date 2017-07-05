The ANC wants government to extend the age limit for child social grant recipients from 18 to 21.

This decision was taken by the party's social transformation committee at its national policy conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg.

This recommendation would be tabled at the party's December national conference where it is expected to be adopted as party policy.

Should this happen‚ more recipients will be added to the existing 17 million grant recipients’ register‚ putting strain on the country's budget.

Speaking to reporters‚ Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the limit extension would only apply to those children who remained in school.

“We did not consider the financial consequences of increasing grants… We will then sit down and work out whether it is affordable or not‚” she said.