ANCWL is 'bullying members'
The ANC Women's League leadership has been accused of bullying its members into supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the league's presidential candidate.
This is according to a member of the women's league regional executive committee in Johannesburg, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The source made the remarks on the sidelines of a secret meeting held in Johannesburg, where delegates attending the ANC policy conference appealed to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to enter the party's leadership race. Mbete attended the Monday night meeting in Mondeor.
The executive committee member said some women's league structures did not support Dlamini-Zuma.
"The ANCWL has never decided who should be president, but, in principle, we agree that we need a woman president," said the source.
"The leadership of the ANCWL is bullying other women to accept Nkosazana. You can't tell us that out of the pool of women in the country she is the only woman who is capable.
"They feel that, because we supported Zuma, we will support the ex-wife."
The group lobbying for Mbete includes leaders such as Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Gauteng human settlements MEC Paul Mashatile, ANC veteran and businessman Tokyo Sexwale and National Council of Provinces chairman Thandi Modise.
The ANC's leadership nominations start officially in September.
