ANCWL is 'bullying members'

The ANC Women's League leadership has been accused of bullying its members into supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the league's presidential candidate.

This is according to a member of the women's league regional executive committee in Johannesburg, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source made the remarks on the sidelines of a secret meeting held in Johannesburg, where delegates attending the ANC policy conference appealed to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to enter the party's leadership race. Mbete attended the Monday night meeting in Mondeor.