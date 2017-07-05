The ANC is proposing that the party's integrity committee be given more powers to take its own independent decisions‚ including the authority to summon members and suspend those facing allegations of wrongdoing.

The ANC integrity committee‚ headed by struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni‚ has been battling to clamp down on errant party members simply because it has no powers in terms of the constitution of the ANC.

The committee has to go through the leadership of the ANC whenever it wants to deal with members bringing the party into disrepute.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the conference commissions‚ former ANC national executive committee member Febe Potgieter-Gqubule said discussions on organisational renewal included the social distance between voters and the party as well as corruption.

There is also a proposal on the reduction of the ANC national executive committee to ensure that "the best of the best in the ANC form part of the NEC".

The ANC currently has 80 directly elected NEC members plus the top six officials and the proposal is that the party's highest decision making structure in between national conference should constitute some 40 to 65 members to enhance the quality of debate in its meetings.

The policy conference has also proposed that in the run-up to national conference in December branches should settle the debate on whether there should be two deputy presidents or a second deputy secretary general.

Potgieter-Gqubule said this was one of the attempts to root out factionalism and divisive slate politics in the ANC.