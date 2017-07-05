Land grab 'will lead to crisis'

Zuma yesterday authorised the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds related to land redistribution in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

The commission charged with debating land reform resolved to "propose the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to make provision for expropriation of land without compensation", said a confidential source.

Mantashe said such drastic policy shifts were prompted by panic in the ANC because "you want to get instant solutions now and win back the support you are losing, and win popularity instantly. And you do things that are extreme.

"In our experience, every time you do that you deal with issues haphazardly and dig deeper into crisis.

"When there is factionalism and populism people tend to go to extremes. We all agree here we need to accelerate land redistribution. But when you say you must expropriate without compensation, what do you mean, in essence?

"Do you want land distribution to be as if you are offering umwangalala [freebies].