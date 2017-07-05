After a bruising six-day meeting‚ the ANC has batted most of the contentious issues such as land‚ the Mining Charter and its organisational design back to its branches.

While decisions at the national policy conference were not binding and subject to approval by the December national elective conference‚ factional divides prevented firm outcomes on many issues of contention.

There was a hard push from supporters of President Jacob Zuma for a decision on the redistribution of land without compensation‚ which would necessitate a change to the constitution.