Prasa's Molefe wants tender 'crooks' prosecuted

Passenger Rail Authority of SA (Prasa) board chairman Popo Molefe says people implicated in corrupt procurement deals at the rail giant must be prosecuted.

He was reacting to a damning high court judgment this week that set aside a R2.6 billion tender for locomotives that were too tall to be used on the country’s rail network.

“We have done a lot of investigations‚ we have put before the Hawks more than 40 complaints. There are clearly complaints that relate to fraud and corruption‚ and I would say even racketeering‚” Molefe told The Citizen.

“They have the complaints before them‚ they have the files‚ they have the information so they have to deal with the individuals.”