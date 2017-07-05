Politics

SABC holds thumbs for R1-billion government rescue

05 July 2017 - 10:13 By Bekezela Phakathi
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. File photo.
SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is anxiously awaiting the outcome of its government guarantee request to the Treasury‚ amid concerns that SA’s credit ratings could worsen if contingent liabilities rise much further.

Ratings agencies have raised concerns about SA’s pace of economic growth‚ which poses risks to fiscal consolidation and rising contingent liabilities.

The SABC needs a government guarantee of about R1bn to stay afloat. At the weekend‚ South African Airways (SAA)‚ the struggling national carrier‚ received a R2.3bn cash injection from the government to repay its Standard Chartered Bank loan‚ which lapsed at end-June.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s spokeswoman‚ Pheliswa Sebati‚ confirmed that the revised funding proposal for the SABC had been submitted to the Treasury.

BusinessLIVE 

Most read

  1. Computers stolen during burglary at Hawks HQ Politics
  2. SABC holds thumbs for R1-billion government rescue Politics
  3. South Africa’s problems lie in political negligence, not its Constitution Politics
  4. Military veterans push for standalone ministry Politics
  5. Calls for ANC integrity committee to be given more powers Politics

Latest Videos

Mahlobo: 'Intelligence knew about Vuwani unrest a year before it happened'
Tuesday's top quotes from the ANC policy discussions

Related articles

  1. Bottle of petrol found on SABC set raises suspicion of arson South Africa
  2. Disaster funds used to bail out flailing SAA News
  3. Disciplinary hearing of suspended SABC acting CEO James Aguma postponed to next ... South Africa