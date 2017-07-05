WATCH: Mthembu says 'The ANC will defend your right to write stories'
05 July 2017 - 15:20
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday briefed the media on the outcomes of the communication commission at the ANC’s national policy conference in Johannesburg.
He spoke about the intimidation of journalists and the Black First Land First movement’s recent protests outside journalists’ houses.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP