Politics

WATCH: Mthembu says 'The ANC will defend your right to write stories'

05 July 2017 - 15:20

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday briefed the media on the outcomes of the communication commission at the ANC’s national policy conference in Johannesburg.

He spoke about the intimidation of journalists and the Black First Land First movement’s recent protests outside journalists’ houses. 

READ MORE

Editors and journalists want court to halt BLF 'harassment'

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) filed an urgent court application on Tuesday against Black First Land First (BLF) and its founder‚ ...
Politics
1 day ago

SAHRC concerned about intimidation of media

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has expressed grave concern about the targeting and intimidation of journalists by the Black First ...
Politics
1 day ago

High noon for Zuma, Guptas

Journalists and other critics of state capture and corruption will not be cowed into silence
Ideas
2 days ago

Editors’ forum to apply for urgent interdict after BLF threatens ‘white journalists’

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is to apply for an urgent interdict to stop Black First Land First (BLF) from harassing and ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament should appoint print media regulatory body: ANC delegates Politics
  2. WATCH: Mthembu says 'The ANC will defend your right to write stories' Politics
  3. EFF MPL calls for boycott of Alexander Forbes Politics
  4. ANC wants age limit for child social grant recipients increased to 21 Politics
  5. Analysis: Anti-Zuma camp in with a fighting chance Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mthembu to journalists: ’The ANC will defend your right to write stories’
If the shoe fits, steal it: Shoe thieves caught in action at Cape mosque