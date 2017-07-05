WATCH: Social media react to Mahlobo’s Vuwani blunder

Social media jumped on the Vuwani bandwagon on Wednesday after State Security Minister David Mahlobo told the media that officials knew protests would erupt in Vuwani, Limpopo.

Mahlobo, also a member of the subcommittee on peace and stability on the ANC's national executive committee, was speaking at a media briefing at the ruling party's national policy conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening.