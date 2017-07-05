Politics

WATCH: Social media react to Mahlobo’s Vuwani blunder

05 July 2017 - 12:13 By Timeslive

Social media jumped on the Vuwani bandwagon on Wednesday after State Security Minister David Mahlobo told the media that officials knew protests would erupt in Vuwani, Limpopo.

Mahlobo, also a member of the subcommittee on peace and stability on the ANC's national executive committee, was speaking at a media briefing at the ruling party's national policy conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening.

Watch: A state security blunder? 'We knew chaos would erupt in Vuwani before it happened' - Mahlobo

State security knew that chaos would erupt in Vuwani, Limpopo, a year before more than 24 schools burnt down.
He was giving feedback after resolutions had been taken in the commissions and accepted by the plenary.

The situation in Vuwani became volatile following the demarcation of the areas into a new municipality.

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE

