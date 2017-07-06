“We were not successful in the run up to the policy conference in our motivation for a separate consultative conference. We are also aware that despite promises from the President‚ the arguments in favour of a separate conference were never‚ as promised to us‚ placed before the national executive committee of the ANC. To the best of our knowledge no discussion on the national consultative conference ever took place in the national executive committee after their original decision last year‚” the group said on Thursday.

With the failure of the leadership to make it possible for the branches‚ which constitute 90% of delegates of conferences to critically discuss the crisis from an informed perspective‚ the stated objective of the first two days of the policy conference would have been an exercise of futility and was therefore‚ at the last moment integrated into the policy conference by the ANC leadership‚ it said.