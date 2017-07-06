Cape MEC claims new regulator sucks‚ but he can't produce evidence

In his speech Grant said: “Unfortunately‚ the quality of the service provided by the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) has been spectacularly bad. Return times are ignored [often by more than 100%]‚ documents are lost and have to be resubmitted‚ calls and emails go unanswered. In some cases operators have lost their businesses as a result.”

Grant then asked that the department’s statutory duties be delegated to the Western Cape government.

TimesLIVE asked Grant for details but he was unable to substantiate the claims and refused to provide names of operators alleged to have lost their businesses.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said on Thursday he was unaware of problems in the local sector due to a change in the transport administrator.