“This ruling upholds the ruling of our domestic courts on this matter and is thus to be welcomed whole-heartedly.

“It is however of grave concern that the ANC remains committed to the stance of withdrawing from the ICC‚ having reiterated this sentiment at its policy conference‚” Selfe added.

He said the ANC seemed intent on relegating South Africa to the status of a “scumbag nation which protects the law-breakers and corruptors of this world”.

“Ironically‚ while South Africa tried to lead an African wide revolt against the ICC‚ only Burundi and Gambia followed in our footsteps‚ and even then‚ Gambia reversed their withdrawal earlier this year.

“The DA will continue to do everything possible to ensure that our country remains a democracy where the Rule of Law is sovereign – the days of protection for those close to Zuma and the ANC‚ be they Al Bashir or the Gupta family‚ are numbered‚” Selfe asserted.