Print media 'need to be controlled'

ANC policy conference delegates have called for parliament to implement urgently a proposal that a media appeals tribunal and regulatory body be established for the print media.

This is according to ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, who is also head of the ANC's sub-committee on communications.

The media and the communications industry were discussed at the party's national policy conference in Johannesburg.

Briefing journalists, Mthembu said the print media were a "powerful tool that could effect even a regime change" and had to be held accountable.

The proposal that a media appeals tribunal and regulatory body be set up was adopted at the ANC's national conference in Mangaung in 2012 but the government has stalled its implementation in the face of objections by media houses, which said the move was a threat to press freedom.