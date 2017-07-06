Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are not the solutions to the country's problems around land reform.

This was a remark made by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema‚ who was invited to a Rand Merchant Bank event on Thursday to speak about economic growth versus redistribution.

"I don't think there's any willingness to work with Ramaphosa or [Dlamini-Zuma] because they are all the same‚ they come from a rotten organisation and the problem is not the individual‚ it's the organisation ... If there was an organisation‚ [President Jacob] Zuma wouldn't be doing what he is doing‚" said Malema.

He was responding to a question on whether the EFF would be willing to forge a working relationship with the two presidential candidates to execute changes in the South African constitution for land reform.

Malema said neither Ramaphosa or Dlamini-Zuma would be his preference.