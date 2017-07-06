President Jacob Zuma has called on the ANC to find solutions to get rid of factions destabilising the party.

Speaking off his prepared speech at the closing session of the ANC's 5th national policy conference‚ Zuma said factions were tearing the party apart.

"I think all of us feel very strongly that factions are not good for the ANC and therefore not good for our country. I think the challenge that faces us is: how do we get rid of the factions? It is clear that we need a remedy‚" said Zuma.

"I want to persuade the membership and everybody that we should find a solution and I think there have been proposals that have been discussed at some commissions‚ but I believe that we need to get rid of factions."