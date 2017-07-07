Mthembu said he had also been surprised to learn via the media that Khoza had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to request a secret ballot because of the threats to her life.

"Whilst we respect the right of any MP to raise matters they feel strongly about with the leadership of Parliament‚ party discipline dictates that she should have at least informed the chief whip of such actions. The fact that we find out about such through the media is very worrisome‚" Mthembu said.

He said the party had on previous occasions spoken to Khoza about her outspoken behaviour.

"We have again spoken to comrade Khoza and raised our extreme discomfort with her utterances in relation to Caucus and the leadership of the ANC at large. We are of the view that these actions amount to extreme ill-discipline and should be acted upon by the organisation."

Mthembu also said Khoza's assertions that ANC MPs could not make their own decisions‚ were wrong.

"She casts aspersions on ANC members of parliament [by] saying that she doubts that ANC MPs have the necessary morality to make their own decisions. We take serious exception to such utterances as they seek to question the calibre of our MPs. ANC members of parliament are tried and tested cadres of the movement who have in their own name and right contributed immensely to the attainment and advancement of our democracy."