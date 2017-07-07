The ANC is investigating allegations of bogus membership ahead of the party's elective conference in December‚ the Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.

The investigation covers allegations in four provinces: KwaZulu-Natal‚ Eastern Cape‚ Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The newspaper said up to 200‚000 membership forms could have been forged in KwaZulu-Natal alone‚ according to a senior member of the tripartite alliance.

Provincial secretary Super Zuma said it rejected hundreds of fraudulent membership forms last year after an investigation.

In Limpopo‚ 21 branches have also been accused of fraudulent activity.

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize told the Mail and Guardian his office was investigating collusion between bank employees and ANC members.

Membership numbers in these provinces could influence the credibility of the December conference‚ since membership from each province will determine delegation sizes from each region.

Mkhize said a team had been established to work with banks to look into the allegations.

So far‚ one bank employee has been suspended after it was discovered that deposit slips from 2015 had been doctored and that the membership of 100 people had been faked in the Eastern Cape.

"We've actually said to all the members‚ 'If you come across fraud‚ first step‚ go to the police station‚ lay a charge‚ write to us with a complaint and a case number‚ then we act on them'‚" Mkhize said.