Politics

Court grants editors interdict against BLF

07 July 2017 - 12:18 By Khulekani Magubane and TimesLIVE
A Black First Land First member confronts former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce outside his Johannesburg home over opinion pieces he wrote about the Gupta family
A Black First Land First member confronts former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce outside his Johannesburg home over opinion pieces he wrote about the Gupta family
Image: LEFEDI RADEBE

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday won an interdict against Black First Land First (BLF).

Sanef had approached the court to interdict the movement from intimidating and attacking journalists reporting on state capture.

The court interdict‚ requested at the High Court in Johannesburg‚ was sought by Sanef after the BLF held a demonstration outside the private home of journalist and Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce and assaulting Business Day editor Tim Cohen last week.

The High Court started off hearing arguments from legal aides on Thursday.

BLF founder and leader Andile Mngxitama insisted after the first day of the court proceedings that his organisation would continue to pursue "white journalists" as he believed the media was under white ownership and therefore anti-black.

Rent-a-mob 'protest' against Peter Bruce is a sinister twist in state capture

The amateurish yet sinister “protest ” outside the home of Sunday Times columnist Peter Bruce has added a nasty tinge of political gangsterism to the ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Mngxitama said the BLF had no desire to attack black journalists‚ but to "free black reporters" so that the media could be free.

"We have no beef with black journalists. All of them‚ including those we call askaris. Our job as BLF is to protect black journalists but to also free them. Once we destroy white monopoly capital‚ then we will have free media‚ then black journalists can report the truth‚" said Mngxitama.

Arguing on behalf of Sanef‚ advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi told the High Court that an order interdicting the BLF from attacking journalists should be made a final order as opposed to an interim one.

He argued that the intimidation journalists have faced at the hands of the BLF permeated through to social media networking site Twitter.

However‚ advocate Brandon Shabangu argued on behalf of BLF that not all tweets against reporters could be attributed to the BLF and not all tweets attributable to the BLF were threats.

The group has accused mainstream media of propagating the notion of "state capture" as part of a racist conspiracy to undermine black business and radical economic transformation in general.

However‚ there is a prevailing view that the BLF are hired runners linked to the politically connected Gupta family as a grassroots front against media coverage and civil society activism in protest against the Guptas.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Absa secures interdict to stop BLF intimidating customers

Absa has secured an interdict in the High Court in Johannesburg barring the Black First Land First (BLF) movement from intimidating its customers on ...
Business
6 hours ago

PAC backs Sanef in BLF battle

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has thrown its weight behind the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef)‚ which is seeking an urgent ...
Politics
1 day ago

Print media 'need to be controlled'

ANC policy conference delegates have called for parliament to implement urgently a proposal that a media appeals tribunal and regulatory body be ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: Mthembu says 'The ANC will defend your right to write stories'

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday briefed the media on the outcomes of the communication commission at the ANC’s national policy conference ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'We want to eat what Angie Motshekga eats' - Cosas to push private sector to ... Politics
  2. BREAKING: Court grants editors interdict against BLF Politics
  3. Transnet lock away front-end loaders ahead of union protest Politics
  4. Numsa says strike looming in engineering sector Politics
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter roasts #BellPottinger Politics

Latest Videos

Tshabalala Scores Amazing Free Kick Goal Vs Free State Stars
Golazo de Chilena del portero¡Oscarine Masuluke Goalkeeper Baroka FC vs ...

Related articles

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter roasts #BellPottinger Politics
  2. Heads roll at UK firm over Gupta PR account South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma aren't solutions to SA's land expropriation: Malema Politics
  4. Guptas are toxic - Nzimande Politics
  5. TOM EATON: Relax. It's all under control Ideas