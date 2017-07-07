Court grants editors interdict against BLF

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday won an interdict against Black First Land First (BLF).

Sanef had approached the court to interdict the movement from intimidating and attacking journalists reporting on state capture.

The court interdict‚ requested at the High Court in Johannesburg‚ was sought by Sanef after the BLF held a demonstration outside the private home of journalist and Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce and assaulting Business Day editor Tim Cohen last week.

The High Court started off hearing arguments from legal aides on Thursday.

BLF founder and leader Andile Mngxitama insisted after the first day of the court proceedings that his organisation would continue to pursue "white journalists" as he believed the media was under white ownership and therefore anti-black.