DA says Bell Pottinger apology not enough

The Democratic Alliance wants public relations firm Bell Pottinger to go beyond apologising and follow it up with action.

The UK firm said on Thursday that it had fired the lead partner involved in campaigns for Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

Another partner and two employees have been suspended after accusations that they had fuelled racial tensions in South Africa through their work for the Guptas.

The company also issued a "full‚ unequivocal and absolute apology to anyone impacted".