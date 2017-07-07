A slanging match ensued between members of Black First Land First (BLF) and journalists outside the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

The standoff followed an interdict being granted‚ barring BLF and its founder‚ Andile Mngxitama from harassing‚ intimidating‚ assaulting and threatening 11 senior journalists‚ editors and analysts.

But Mngxitama was undeterred from threatening some of the journalists whom the order sought to protect.

Mgxitama had a heated exchange with commentator Karima Brown and journalist and South African National Editors Forum chairperson Mahlatse Gallens outside the courtroom after the judgment had been handed down.