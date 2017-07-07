The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has demanded that the private sector be held accountable for the education of South Africans.

Cosas on Friday held a national press conference in Johannesburg to clarify issues relating to the state of the organisation.

The conference‚ attended by at least 91 members of the organisation from across the country‚ addressed issues of the private sector and its lack of contribution to education‚ land‚ and shared resolutions of the National Students Council as well as deliberations after the first extended National Executive Committee (NEC) Lekgotla.

Khulekani Skosana‚ Cosas national secretary general‚ said that they will occupy all centres of economic power in an effort to bring about funding for education.

"The private sector must fund free education or leave. Ironically the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) facilitates democracy in the infrastructure of schools. When politicians visit communities they gather at school premises‚ but are they developing the schools?

"We've been demanding free education way before hashtags‚" he said.

Skosana said Cosas plans to occupy the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on July 31 to challenge listed companies to contribute to education.

"Why are mobile classes sent to basic education but never higher education‚ but we are told universities don't have space? No matriculant should be turned away‚" said Skosana.

"We fail mathematics and physical science because they are always taught in the first period‚ but we are not provided with breakfast. The system is not realistic‚" said Skosana.

"We want to eat what (Basic Education Minister) Angie Motshekga eats. If she eats the pap and soya provided at schools‚ we are happy to eat it too.

"We won't be romantic about issues of student struggle‚" said Penwell Maduna‚ chairperson of Cosas in Gauteng.

