'You whites will lose everything,' Malema tells bankers

Success is associated with whiteness, EFF leader Julius Malema said at a Rand Merchant Bank event yesterday.

If white people can't see this, and if they don't help to solve the country's problems, they will end up "with nothing", he added.

Malema, who was accompanied by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, told the delegates that white South Africans were economically superior to black South Africans, something they had achieved through apartheid, colonialism and illegal means.

He said failure to accept this was at the centre of South Africa's problems.

"The point we are making here is that success is associated with whiteness. A white minority continues to own and control 90% of South Africa's economy that is not in the hands of foreign investors and pension funds.