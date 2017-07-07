You're going nowhere‚ De Lille assures Imizamo Yethu residents

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille rebuked Western Cape housing MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Friday for suggesting residents of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay would be moved 30km away.

Madikizela made the comment in a media interview three days after violent protests by the Imizamo Yethu residents ended following meetings with De Lille.

The mayor issued a statement ensuring residents‚ who have been living in emergency shelters since a fire in March destroyed 5,500 homes‚ they would be staying in Hout Bay.