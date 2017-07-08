The scandal surrounding the Gupta family has claimed its latest victim with the resignation of Airports Company of SA (Acsa) board member John Lamola.

Business Day has obtained a copy of Lamola’s resignation letter‚ which was sent on Wednesday to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

Lamola said he wanted to resign from the Acsa board after he learned from a report in the Sunday Times that the Guptas had allegedly played a role in his appointment.

Lamola’s was among a list of five names to be placed on the Acsa board that the Guptas allegedly gave to an adviser of former transport minister Ben Martins in November 2012.

Lamola and three other people on the Gupta list‚ Advocate Kenosi Moroka‚ Bajabulile Luthuli and Chwayita Mabude‚ were appointed to the Acsa board in December 2012.

The Sunday Times also reported that the decision by Martins to use a legal opinion to reject the Gupta family’s proposals for board members contributed to him being removed from his post in July 2013.