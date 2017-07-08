The ANC has emerged from its recent national policy conference with renewed vigour and a clear message that it is now time to get back work and attend to the business of building a non-racial‚ non-sexist‚ just and prosperous society‚ says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing a United Methodist Church of Southern Africa fundraising gala dinner on Friday evening‚ he said the outcomes of the conference should give South Africans hope that progress is being made in correcting many of the mistakes that the movement has made in recent times.

“It should give South Africans hope that a platform has been established for the renewal and revitalisation of the movement that led our people to freedom.

“Although the conference deliberations were frank and robust‚ and occasionally heated‚ the basis has been laid for a stronger‚ more united and more purposeful ANC‚” Ramaphosa said.