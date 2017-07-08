Mbalula urges BLF to respect court order to stop intimidating journalists

Mbalula called on BLF members to stop harassing and intimidating members of the media and respect the court judgment. He said that in a democratic South Africa freedom of the press was one of the celebrated freedoms.

“We have a duty all of us to protect that freedom. Journalists cannot and must never be silenced. They form a critical part of our democracy‚ they inform and educate our people. They are the voice of the voiceless and marginalised South Africans‚" the minister stated.

He reassures South Africans that action would be taken against those hell-bent on undermining the country’s democracy. “Police have a duty to protect all citizens‚ no one has a right to protest on anyone's private residence.”

Mbalula said the courts remained the last arbiter to settle differences and that their decisions must be respected.

"Ours is to uphold the rule of law and we expect everyone to respect the court judgment. The Police will not hesitate to act against those who want to undermine the decisions of the court‚" he added.

"No matter how heated the engagements are‚ they must happen within the ambit of the law. Therefore no intimidation or harassment must be used to silence those you differ with."

- TimesLIVE