Corruption and collusion behind crimes at OR Tambo: Mbalula

Those intending to commit crime at OR Tambo international airport will have to think twice before doing so as specialised police units will be deployed to keep a watchful eye on any suspected criminal activities.

This stern waning was issued by Police Minster Fikile Mbalula on Monday.

"We have noted all the gaps in terms of what is happening at the airports‚ which is mainly issues of corruption and collusion. Leadership is key in terms of what needs to happen and it can assist us to cap when we have detected crime long before and we have sort of agreed on what needs to happen‚" said Mbalula.

"All our police entities are going to conduct a joint operation with regards to what needs to be done here at the airport. I can assure all of you that criminals are not going to be on holiday‚ we are going to make very unpleasant and not only that‚ but we are going to clean out this place to zero‚" said Mbalula.