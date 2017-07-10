The DA in the Western Cape has expressed grave concern over the escalating number of child murders in the province.

DA Western Cape spokesperson on community development Lorraine Botha said that so far 33 children have been murdered in the province this year.

“This can in no way be justified and cannot be seen as the norm. In fact‚ it is completely unacceptable that our children are being killed‚ when we all ought to be protecting them‚” said Botha.

She said that she will be penning her concerns to Social Development MEC Albert Fritz and Community Safety MEC Dan Plato to ask what is being done to curb child killings in the province and also to follow up on how far along the arrests and convictions are of the guilty persons.

“I will be writing to the Ministers of Social Development and Community Safety‚ Albert Fritz and Dan Plato‚ to inquire about the measures that’s been put in place to protect our children from the continued spate of murders. Furthermore‚ I will inquire if perpetrators‚ pertaining to these murders‚ have been arrested and successfully convicted‚” said Botha.

Botha is calling on all citizens to take a stand against the onslaught of child murders.

“As residents‚ we must always be vigilant‚ making sure that we remain informed about our children’s whereabouts and the people with whom they spend their time. We must also be mindful of the adults and people we expose our children to‚ knowing that some have questionable morals‚” said Botha.

“As the DA in the Western Cape‚ we will continue to support any initiative that will ensure the safekeeping of our children across all communities.”

- TimesLIVE