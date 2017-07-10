Pro-Gupta bots unmasked

The Twitterati has come to the defence of South Africa’s democracy by outing fake pro-Gupta Twitter accounts. The software-run accounts — known as Twitter bots — have been used to promote the “white monopoly capital” narrative. Many were created in India.

The accounts have been singing the praises of pro-Gupta supporters, such as Mzwanele Manyi and Andile Mngxitama, and harassing journalists reporting on the embattled family. Many Twitter accounts, such as “Esaia Theron”, have been shown to be fake.