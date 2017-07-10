A pro-democracy activist has labelled a series of high profile burglaries at State institutions as “highly perturbing”.

Just days after thieves broke into the Hawks headquarters and made off with computers and hard drives containing confidential information about staff appointments‚ burglars have broken into the Pretoria offices of the National Prosecuting Authority.

The NPA burglary is believed to have occurred during the early hours of this morning when thieves gained access to the highly secure Church Square building. Once inside‚ they made their way to the second floor‚ bypassing several offices. They then went to several rooms‚ apparently used by prosecuting staff‚ and climbed into them through windows above the doors.